RE: ANIMAL JOE: New Manga Set To Release This Summer

was a manga series that began in 207-2008 and featured a main character named Joe Kirishima; a charismatic and suave businessman who has to hide a much darker side of his personality. The series was created by Tohru Fujisawa, who never got to finish the original series. However fans of te series have good news coming their way!According to the double issue ofWeekly Young Magazine, Fujisawa would once again be taking on Animal Joe in a brand new series titled, with a color page opening. This retelling should allow fans of the series to have a refresher on the series and hopefully allow the series to have the conclusion it deserves. While the news may be small, it is definitely welcomed. Excited for the brand new series return? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!releases in Weekly Young magazine on May 13th.