SAMURAI 8: THE TALE OF HACHIMARU VOLUME 2: Manga Fans Can Now Pre-Order Next Month's Title

Shonen Jump's upcoming Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru Volume 2 manga title by Masashi Kishimoto and Akira Okubo is officially available for pre-orders ahead of next month's release. Read on for details!

Manga readers that are looking to get ahead of May's haul by pre-ordering titles ahead of time will be thrilled to learn that Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru Volume 2 is now available to lock in. The 200 page book from Shonen Jump is written by Masashi Kishimoto with art by Akira Okubo.

With a release date of May 5th, it will be one of the first manga titles to "hit shelves" next month. Although it is still nearly a month away until the book comes out, it can already be pre-ordered by any fans who find themselves interested in it.

Fans who check out the book, which has a price tag of less than ten bucks, will have the enjoyment of reading as Hachimaru faces a dangerous new enemy. Whether or not you've read volume one, this book seems like an exciting addition to any manga reader's collection.

What do you think? Is Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru Volume 2 something you'll be pre-ordering before its May release? Be sure to check out the cover art and synopsis below and sound off in the comments section with your thoughts!

Hachimaru begins his samurai training under Master Daruma and encounters his princess of fate, a girl named Ann. Hachimaru is delighted that he’s found a new source of strength, but things might not go as smoothly as he hopes! And when a new enemy arrives, Hachimaru will face the greatest danger of his life!



Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru Volume 2 will be available for $9.99 beginning May 5th here. Pre-orders are available now.