SATSUJIN MUZAI: MAnga Series Announces Its Upcoming Conclusion

Court room drama series Satsujin Muzai, has announced that its conclusion will be coming sooner than thought.

Jun Kumagai and Hiroshi Ueda's manga series Setsujin Muzai (Murder Innocence) is a story about a 20 year old court room prodigy who takes on many cases and has managed to find her clients not guilty every time. This has caused her to be the odd one out amongst her colleagues.The series released back in 2018, in the pages of Shueisha's Young Jump magazine then later moved to Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump.

The series, as of now, has released four compiled volumes and has been a hit for fans and fans of the genre as well. Kumagai has had writing credits that include Psycho-Pass 2 and Persona 3 and 4. Ueda has had experience illustrating Full Metal Panic! Sigma and the Tiger & Bunny manga.

Recently, it was revealed that within the pages of the manga's fourth compiled volume, that the fifth volume would be the series' final volume. With the success of the series and such great stories within them, definitely comes as a bit of a surprise.





Setsujin Muzai is set to release its final volume, this fall.