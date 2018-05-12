SENRYUU GIRL Manga Series Is Getting An Anime Adaptation
The official Weekly Shonen Magazine has announced that author Masakuni Igarashi's comedy school manga series, Senryuu Girl, will get a Television anime adaptation. Two days ago, we reported that the manga was getting ready to announce something. The magazine shared a new cover for the manga, the picture for Volume 7. Some members of the anime staff were revealed but there is no information on the voice cast as of right now.
Staff
Director: Masato Jinbo
Series Composition: Masato Jinbo
Character Design: Maki Hashimoto
Studio: CONNECT
Cast
Kana Hanazawa as Nanako Yukishiro
This manga series is written and illustrated by Masakuni Igarashi and has been publishing since October 19, 2016 with 7 volumes out right now. Kodansha publishes it and there is no English license at the moment.
Other work by Igarashi (as illustrator) includes Dekoboko Animation, a manga series that ran from June 3, 2015 to September 2, 2015 and has 2 volumes with 14 chapters in total. The series was serialized in the Weekly Shonen Magazine as well. As soon as there is more information on the anime, we will let you know.
Yukishiro Nanako is a cute, cheerful high school girl with one peculiar trait - instead of verbal communication, she writes senryu (a type of haiku) poems to relay her thoughts. Together with ex-delinquent Busujima Eiji, they are budding freshmen of the school's Literature Club.
Even though Nanako doesn't talk, with the power of senryu, the adorable pair has no problem enjoying their fun school-life through the tune of 5-7-5 syllables.
Senryuu Girl is currently publishing in the Weekly Shonen Magazine
