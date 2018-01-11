SEVEN DEADLY SINS Releases New Vol. 34 Cover Art, OAD Bundled
Nakaba Suzuki's Seven Deadly Sins manga has shared the cover art for its upcoming 34th volume. Amazon has listed the issue already and can be pre-ordered in Japanese of course. It has a price tag of 3,499 yen which is 31 dollars approximately. The issue has a release date of November 16, 2018 and can be delivered to the United States.
Author Nakaba Suzuki's adventure fantasy manga series, Seven Deadly Sins, has shared the cover art for its 34th Volume. The volume will be bundled with an OAD, here is more information.
An OAD or Original Animation DVD will be bundled with the limited edition version of the manga. An OAD is a DVD that contains animation, this term is given to DVDs that are bundled with its source manga. If you buy this volume, an animation will be attached and you can enjoy a never-before-seen animation of Seven Deadly Sins.
The manga series has been publishing since October 2012 and has 33 volumes out right now. Kodansha publishes it and Kodansha USA along with Crunchyroll hold the English license. Crunchyroll subscribers can read this series digitally. The anime series has two seasons with the latest one airing in Japan in January 2018 to June 2018 with 24 episodes in total.
