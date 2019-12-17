 SHAMAN KING: THE SUPERSTAR Has Revealed That The Climax Is Approaching
Manga Headlines Pictures

SHAMAN KING: THE SUPERSTAR Has Revealed That The Climax Is Approaching

SHAMAN KING: THE SUPERSTAR Has Revealed That The Climax Is Approaching

Manga spin-off series, Shaman King: The Superstar is reaching its climax. Hit the jump to check out more info on the upcoming conclusion!

marvelfreek94 | 12/17/2019
Filed Under: "Manga" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
What began in the summer of 2018. The spin-off series to the hit manga Shaman King, Shaman King: Super Star; has recently announced that the series climax would be closing in. The news of the ending was released within the pages of the third compiled volume for the series, which begins a brand new arc from Hiroyuki Takei. The series began in Kodansha's Shonen Magazine Edge and went through months of hiatus as Takei recovered from an illness. 



Sad to see the series end? Excited to see how it would wrap up? Share your thoughts in the comments section! 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...