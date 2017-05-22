Manga Headlines Pictures

Shiori Teshirogi To Draw Manga Starring BATMAN AND JUSTICE LEAGUE

A manga titled Batman and Justice League, from Shiori Teshirogi, will be published in the next issue of Akita Shoten's Champion RED magazine which hits news stands on June 19.

MarkJulian | 5/22/2017
Filed Under: "Manga" | Source: via ANN
The July issue of Akita Shoten's Champion RED magazine revealed more details for the planned manga featuring DC Comics characters written by Shiori Teshirogi on Friday. The manga is titled Batman and Justice League, and features Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg, Green Lantern, and Aquaman. The story will feature the Justice League heading to Gotham City to protect the world from the Joker and an alliance of super-villains. The manga will launch in Champion RED's next issue on June 19.
