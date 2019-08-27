SWORD ART ONLINE: HOLLOW REALIZATION Manga Ends This Fall
Kadokawa's Dengeki Maoh has revealed that Tomo Hirokawa's Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization manga will be coming to an end this fall. The series tells the story of original series protagonist, Kirito, three years after the original series, when he dives back into a revamped aincrad where he meets new friends and encounters new mysteries. THe series released in 2017 and has been running since.
Manga series Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization has announced its conclusion for this fall. Hit the jump for more information on the ending.
The series has been running for five issues and will be releasing its sixth and final volume at a later date. Sad to see the series end? Curious to see what will come in the future? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual place! The manga adaption of Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization game will end in the next issue of Dengeki Maoh on Spetember 27th.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]