SWORD ART ONLINE: HOLLOW REALIZATION Manga Ends This Fall

Dengeki Maoh has revealed that Tomo Hirokawa'smanga will be coming to an end this fall. The series tells the story of original series protagonist, Kirito, three years after the original series, when he dives back into a revamped aincrad where he meets new friends and encounters new mysteries. THe series released in 2017 and has been running since.The series has been running for five issues and will be releasing its sixth and final volume at a later date. Sad to see the series end? Curious to see what will come in the future? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual place! The manga adaption ofgame will end in the next issue of Dengeki Maoh on Spetember 27th.