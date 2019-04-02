TENKA HYAKKEN -SHUN- Manga Will End Come February 28

Say days are among us as the manga, Tenka Hyakken -Shun-, is set to deliver its final chapter come the end of February. Will there ever be a sequel? Probably not.

The popular manga that is known as Tenka Hyakken -Shun-, or Tenka Hyakken -Moment-, is coming to an end in the next issue of Kadokawa's Dengeki G's Comic magazine that is set to come out on February 28, 2019.

The manga first launched in December 2017, and after a year of sizzling readers, it’s finally ending, which is quite bittersweet for fans. It’s a wonderful manga, but at the same time, it cannot go on forever or risk becoming a mess.

For those who are wondering what Tenka Hyakken –Shun- is all about, well, the story centers around several sword maidens known as “Mitsurugi.” Apparently, they are physical incarnations of powerful and ancient swords, and after decades of war, they’ve decided to turn a new leaf and live peaceful lives.

Unfortunately, things did not go as planned because a new foe came on the scene, and as such, these ancient swords must rise again and take the battle to this new enemy.

Now, while the manga is on its last legs, fans can continue to have fun with the characters via the smartphone game called Tenka Hyakken -Zan-. It was released in April 2017, and while not the best game you’ll ever play, it’s good enough for wasting time.

With how popular the manga is, wouldn’t it be great if it gets an anime adaptation in the near future? Yes, we feel the same, lads.