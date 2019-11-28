THE DEMON GIRL NEXT DOOR: Manga Going On 2 Month Hiatus
Izumo Ito, creator of the manga, The Demon Girl Next Door, has announced that her series will be going on a 2 month hiatus due to her diagnosis of autonomic ataxia. The condition attacks the nervous system and was brought on due to what was described as a vicious cycle of hard work while being ill, but not feeling the need to take a break. Due to this cycle, Ito would occassionally turn in submissions late. It was decided that the best course of action would be to take a short hiatus for her to focus on her recovery.
Manga series, The Demon Girl Next Door is set for a hiatus for the end of the year. Hit the jump to find out why the book is taking a break!
Make sure to wish Izumo Ito the best and to get well soon and expect the return of The Demon Girl Next Door, to come sometime in January of next year.
