THE DEMON GIRL NEXT DOOR: Manga Going On 2 Month Hiatus

Izumo Ito, creator of the manga,, has announced that her series will be going on a 2 month hiatus due to her diagnosis of autonomic ataxia. The condition attacks the nervous system and was brought on due to what was described as a vicious cycle of hard work while being ill, but not feeling the need to take a break. Due to this cycle, Ito would occassionally turn in submissions late. It was decided that the best course of action would be to take a short hiatus for her to focus on her recovery.Make sure to wish Izumo Ito the best and to get well soon and expect the return of, to come sometime in January of next year.