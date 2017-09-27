The Dual Wielding Mother Gets Web Manga Series Adaptation
Tsujo Kogeki ga Zentai Kogeki de Ni-kai Kogeki no Okasan wa Suki desu ka? ("Do You Love Your Mother, Whose Normal Attack is a 2-Hit All-Attack Combo?"), is a comic fantasy light novel series about the adventures of a would-be hero accompanied into battle by his superhumanly and over powerful mother, it is now being adapted into a web manga that will be published on the Kadokawa's Young Ace Up digital manga magazine.
Tsujo Kogeki ga Zentai Kogeki de Ni-kai Kogeki no Okasan wa Suki desu ka? "Do You Love Your Mother, Whose Normal Attack is a 2-Hit All-Attack Combo?" Is the official name for the new adventure comedy manga
The original light novels are written by Dachima Inaka and illustrated by Pochi Iida. The series is published by Fujimi Shobo (a division of Kadokawa) under their Fujimi Fantasia Bunko label. The new series is illustrated by Pixiv illustrator Meitiya, and so far an "Episode 0" prelude chapter has been published.
Described as a "together-with-mother" adventure comedy, the story follows Masato Oosuki, an ordinary high school boy who is magically transported to an alternative world along with his over-protective and over-powered mother, Mamako. Masato tries to take on the role of a hero, but his mother keeps annihilating every enemy they encounter with a single hit. Ai Kayano voices Mamako in the advertisements for the series.
