The End Of Kosuke Hamada's HANEBADO! Is Right Around The Corner Unfortunately

For those who are fans of the Kosuke Hamada's Hanebado! manga, we have some sad news. Unfortunately, it will end in the next chapter, which is not far away.

In an interview a few months ago, Hamada highlighted the coming end of his manga, which more of a tease than anything else. Now the days are winding down and fans, therefore, fans must prepare themselves for the inevitable end.



For those who have never read the manga before, well, it focuses on a coach known as Kentarō Tachibana. He’s the man who coaches the badminton team of Kitakomachi High School, and he’s not having a good time at all.



You see, the team only has a few members, and the number is so small that the team is unable to compete in competitions.



One faithful day, Tachibana spots a student known as Ayano Hanesaki climbing a large tree. Her movements were proof enough that this young girl would be great at badminton, but then it turns out she has no interest and doesn’t like the game at all.



Kentarō Tachibana must now convince this girl to join the team. To find out if she ever did, please go and read the manga.

