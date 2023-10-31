The GHOST IN THE SHELL Launches Official Website And Social Media Accounts

Today was the official opening of the brand-new website for the Ghost in the Shell franchise! The website, which is in both Japanese and English, compiles Masamune Shirow's work from manga, graphics, the anime series, and even the live-action Western version. Official Twitter and Instagram accounts for the series were also developed in addition to the website. A lot to go around, so you'll want to check it out!

Official Twitter Announcement

The official global website for “Ghost in the Shell” launched! The main visual is drawn by Shirow Masamune for this website. The site also features the first long interview with Shirow Masamune! https://t.co/E9lwkMDEQ6



©Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA#攻殻機動隊 #ghostintheshell pic.twitter.com/Ip47kzoIOa — 攻殻機動隊【公式】 (@thegitsofficial) October 31, 2023

An extensive, three-part interview with creator Masamune Shirow on the inspirations and efforts that preceded the creation and development of Ghost in the Shell was put on the webpage to commemorate the debut and attract both new and returning fans. You can watch the three-part interview for yourself now by clicking HERE!

According to the new official website, this is also one of the first occasions Shirow has been interviewed Specifically about the manga. Other interviews with Shirow only touched on the original work and didn't go into much detail because the emphasis was typically focused on the animated picture or other works.

Along with the three-part interview and all things Ghost in the Shell related, the website will also eventually feature a brand-new media project named Ghost in the Shell MMA - Messed Mesh Ambitions, which will tackle the franchise's challenges about humans and technology through conversations and debates on a range of contemporary issues.

The project will present fresh perspectives and engaging conversations with distinguished guests about the ongoing influence of the Ghost in the Shell franchise on contemporary culture. It will be interesting to see the end result! What are your thoughts on the project? Let us know in the comments!

What are your thoughts on the newly launched website and social media accounts for the Ghost in the Shell? Have you visited it? Be sure to let us know your thoughts and feedback on the new website in the comments down below!

Be sure to follow along here at animemojo.com to make sure you stay up to date on your favorite anime and manga titles! We'll keep you up to date on the latest news, brand new titles, licensing agreements, special events, and so much more!