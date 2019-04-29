THE MAGNIFICENT KOTOBUKI: Anime Set To Be Adapted In Manga
Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app is gearing up to have some awesome series added to the service. One such series is an adaption of Tsutomo Mizushima and Michiko Yokote's anime, The Magnificent Kotobuki. The series follows a squadron of bodyguards who take their flying skills to new heights in exciting dogfights. The new series will be composed by Muneaki Taoka and drawn by Tsubasa Sugei; of Tenjin fame.
The new Shonen Jump+ app is gearing up to release the manga adaption of The magnificent Kotobuki! Hit the jump to find out more on the release!
Excited to read the new series? Share your thoughts in the comments! The Magnificent Kotobuki is publishing on the Shonen Jump+ app! Make sure to give it a read!
