THE MAGNIFICENT KOTOBUKI: Another Manga Series Announces Its Conclusion

The Kotobuki Squadron, a grup of all female ace pilots, put thier lives on the line for jobs that offer them great pay and even greater adventure. The manga series, The Magnificent Kotobuki, was brought to life by creators Muneaki Taoka and Tsubasa Sugie. The manga acted as an adaptation of a 12 episode anime, of the same name, that premiered early last year. The Shonen Jump+ app released the manga series in April of last year.



Now, after almost a year in publication, the manga series has announced it has reached its conclusion. While the series was not as long as most shonen series, it was still a hit amongst fans and readers will be delighted to hear that the compiled volume for the series is set to ship this July. While there are no new announcements of a second season, fans can look forward to a compilation film set to release, in Japan, this fall; and a smartphone game that released this past February. There has also been a sequel novel that has been released.





Sad to see the series end? Planning on watching or reading the projects that have come after the series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!