TOKYO TARAREBA GIRLS Manga Series Is Getting Three New Chapters

Authors Higashimura and Akiko's comedy romance josei manga series, Tokyo Tarareba Girls , will be getting three new chapters. The series will be back after a one year break. Here is more info.

Kodansha's Kiss magazine has announced that three new "side stories" will be added to the finalized Tokyo Tarareba Girls manga series. These stories will be added in the magazine's next issues.



Tarareba Girls finished its publication on April 2017, it started on March 2014. The series has 9 volumes with a total of 31 chapters, Kiss serialized it.



The manga series inspired a Television drama with the same name. Masatoshi Kato produced it, Yuko Matsuda wrote it and NTV broadcasted it. The series ran from January 2017 to March 2017 with a total of 10 episodes.



