TWIN STAR EXORCIST Manga Creator Yoshiaki Sukeno Begins New Ecchi Romance Series This Month
While Twin Star Exorcists remains ongoing, it's published in a "monthly" manga magazine. That affords series creator Yoshiaki Sukeno a more leisurely pace than some of his other mangaka peers, whose works are published in "weekly" magazines. However, Yoshiaki is using his spare time to launch a second series, titled Senpai ga Boku o Tori ni Kiteru. The new series will focus on a diminutive student council boy and his large-chested student council President who uses her curvy assets for nefarious gain. The new series will debut on December 5 in Kodansha's Maga Poke (Magazine Pocket). You can check out the confirmation Tweet and cover art below.
Twin Star Exorcists remains an ongoing manga in Shuiesha's Jump Square but it seems Yoshiaki Sukeno still has enough spare time to launch a brand new manga series on December 5.
