TWIN STAR EXORCIST Manga Creator Yoshiaki Sukeno Begins New Ecchi Romance Series This Month

Whileremains ongoing, it's published in a "monthly" manga magazine. That affords series creator Yoshiaki Sukeno a more leisurely pace than some of his other mangaka peers, whose works are published in "weekly" magazines. However, Yoshiaki is using his spare time to launch a second series, titled. The new series will focus on a diminutive student council boy and his large-chested student council President who uses her curvy assets for nefarious gain. The new series will debut on December 5 in Kodansha's Maga Poke (Magazine Pocket). You can check out the confirmation Tweet and cover art below.