UBEL BLATT: Another Manga Series Is Set To End This Spring

Manga series Ubel Blatt has announced its upcoming conclusion, after over ten years. Hit the jump to find out when the series is set to end

follows the half-human boy named Koinzell who was sent to battle the Emperor's enemies with the rest of the "Fourteen Lances." Betrayed by his comrades and left for dead, Koinzell goes on a quest for revenge against the Lances who were wrongly proclaimed as the "Seven Heroes."

The series was a major success across the board and only had a two year hiatus during its tenure. While the series was highly successful, all good things must come to an end.





Recently, the creator announced that the series would be reaching its end by March after 22 compiled volumes. The final chapter will also have a full color opening splash page. Curious about the conclusion? Planning on reading it when it releases? Share your thoughts in the comments. Ubel Blatt ends on March 25th.

is a manga series that began inYoung Gangan magazine and then moved to Monthly Big Gangan. The series was created by Etorouji Shiono and launched in 2004. The synopsis for the series, "...