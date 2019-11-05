 VAL X LOVE: Manga Series Announces A New Anime Adaption
Looks to be that the Val x Love manga series will be getting a brand new anime adaption! Hit the jump to learn more about the upcoming release!

Ryousuke Asakura's Val x Love was released in 2015 in the pages of Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine and tells the story of a secluded high schooler who, with the help of nine Valkyrie, must flirt and build relationships to raise his level and fight off the demons from their world. The story has been a solid success for the magazine; so much so that the series has recently  been announced to have an anime adaption attatched! While an official release date has not been set, expect more news coming in the approaching months in regards to it. 



