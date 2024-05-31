VIZ Announces English Releases For ONE PIECE: HEROINES, KAIJU NO. 8 B-SIDE, MINECRAFT: THE MANGA, And More

VIZ Media teased some big announcements this week, and the American manga publisher delivered in a big way. On social media, VIZ revealed a handful of manga that are set to receive English localization this Spring.
Minecraft: The Manga will be released in English in Spring 2025. Based on the highly successful sandbox video game from Mojang, Minecraft: The Manga, known in Japan as Minecraft: Sekai no Hate e no Tabi, is a Japanese manga series published by Shogakukan and serialized in the monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine since 2020. The series follows Nico White, a young boy who sets off on a journey to reach the World's End.
Also getting English localization this Spring is Kaiju No. 8 B-Side. Inspired by the hit manga and anime series, this spin-off explores the backstories of beloved characters in Kaiju No. 8 from Hoshina to Kikoru.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is also coming this Spring. Written by Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is the second part of the Naruto spin-off manga that follows the adventures of Bortuo Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, and his ninja team.
One Piece: Heroines was also announced. As the title suggests, this manga is a collection of prose short stories starring the leading ladies of One Piece -- Nami, Robin, Vivi, and Perona. The manga is written by Jun Esaka, created by Eiichiro Oda and illustrated by Sayaka Suwa.
These are just some of the English versions of popular manga VIZ Media will release this Spring. Other works on the way include Hunter x Hunter 3-in-1s, Dogsred, Tokyo Alien Bros., Pink Candy Kiss, Beyblade X, Vagabond Definitive Edition, and more. Check out the VIZ Media Twitter/X channel for a look at all of the upcoming releases.
AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.