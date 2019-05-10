VIZ MEDIA Is Working With DISNEY To Release STAR WARS: THE LEGENDS OF LUKE SKYWALKER And Frozen 2 Manga
Earlier on Friday, Viz Media had their panel at this year's New York Comic Con. At the panel they announced the huge news that they are collaborating with Disney to release manga about Disney properties!
The first property mentioned was Star Wars, they announced that they will release a manga titled Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker! The manga will feature artwork from Akira Himekawa (various The Legend of Zelda manga), Haruichi (Star Wars: Leia Ōjo no Shiren manga), Akira Fukaya (Hakobiya Ken), Takashi Kisaki, and Subaru. Check out the official tweet with the news down below:
Later on they also announced that they will be releasing a manga titled Frozen 2: The Manga, sadly they did not give any details as to who would be doing the artwork on the manga. Both manga have been announced to release in early 2020. Check out the official tweet announcing the Frozen 2 Manga down below:
What are your thoughts on the news? Are you excited for a manga version of Star Wars or Frozen 2? Leave your thoughts in the comments down below and stay tuned for more manga news!
