VIZ MEDIA Is Working With DISNEY To Release STAR WARS: THE LEGENDS OF LUKE SKYWALKER And Frozen 2 Manga

Viz Media announced at their panel at New York Comic Con that they are collaborating with Disney to release manga about the Disney properties! Hit the jump for all the details!

Announcement: Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker, releases early 2020! New manga featuring art from Akira Himekawa (@AkiraHimekawa), Haruichi (@haruichithm), Akira Fukaya, Takashi Kisaki, and Subaru (@01091006). pic.twitter.com/hCAeCSolxs — VIZ @ Seis Manos & NYCC19 👊 (@VIZMedia) October 5, 2019

Announcement: Frozen 2: The Manga releases early 2020! Are Elsa’s powers enough to see her through their adventure into the unknown? — VIZ @ Seis Manos & NYCC19 👊 (@VIZMedia) October 5, 2019

Earlier on Friday, Viz Media had their panel at this year's New York Comic Con. At the panel they announced the huge news that they are collaborating with Disney to release manga about Disney properties!The first property mentioned was, they announced that they will release a manga titled! The manga will feature artwork from Akira Himekawa (various The Legend of Zelda manga), Haruichi (Star Wars: Leia Ōjo no Shiren manga), Akira Fukaya (Hakobiya Ken), Takashi Kisaki, and Subaru. Check out the official tweet with the news down below:Later on they also announced that they will be releasing a manga titled, sadly they did not give any details as to who would be doing the artwork on the manga. Both manga have been announced to release in early 2020. Check out the official tweet announcing theManga down below:What are your thoughts on the news? Are you excited for a manga version ofor? Leave your thoughts in the comments down below and stay tuned for more manga news!