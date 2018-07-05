VIZ MEDIA'S English Shonen Jump Will Preview The Momiji no Kisetsu Manga
Earlier today Viz Media's digital English version of Weekly Shonen Jump officially confirmed the news that it would be starting up a new round of "Jump Start" titles with Masayoshi Satosho's Momiji no Kisetsu manga. The manga will make its debut in Japan and in Viz's Shonen Jump on May 14th.
Satosho had previously published a manga with the exact same name (but written differently) in Shueisha's Shonen Jump GIGA magazine. Shueisha published the manga's one compiled volume on December 4th of last year. Check out the announcement photo down below:
Shonen Jump describes the story of the new Momiji no Kisetsu as:
The manga is centered on a young man who aims to become a pro shogi player and Ryūō. The Ryūō Tournament is one of the eight major professional shogi title tournaments.
For its "Jump Start" initiative, Viz Media's Shonen Jump publishes the first three chapters of a new manga simultaneously with the Japanese release.
What are your thoughts on the announcement? Are you going to read the first three chapters and give this manga a try? Have you read the previous one with the same title? Let us know what your thoughts are by commenting in the comments below!
