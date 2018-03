Weekly Shonen Jump Polls Its Readers To Find The Magazine's Strongest Shonen Heroes Of All-Time

Goku - Dragon Ball Giorno Giovanna - JoJo's Bizzarre Adventure Sakata Gintoki - Gintama Monkey D. Luffy - One Piece Korosensei - Assassination Classroom Saiki Kusuo - The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. Arale - Dr. Slump Kankichi Ryotsu - Kochikame Jotaro Kujo - JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 3 Stardust Crusaders Uzumaki Naruto - Naruto

Fifty years ago, on August 1, 1968, the first issue of Weekly Shonen Jump hit newsstands. As part of the publication's 50th Anniversary, a number of special events and features are being planned all year long. In addition to an international manga contest , Jump polled its readers to discover who they would collectively select as its strongest heroes. Check out the Top 10 below. To see the full (Top 100) results, CLICK HERE Other notable entries includeKenchiro at #11,Ichigo Kuraski who comes in at #20, Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo at #14,Himura Kenshin at #16, Yusuke Urameshi ofat #17 andAsta at #42.Based on the results, it appears the readers voted in a mixture of power-levels and popularity as there's no way a character such as Kankichi Ryotsu is more powerful than someone like Ichigo.What do you think of the results? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.