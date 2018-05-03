Weekly Shonen Jump Polls Its Readers To Find The Magazine's Strongest Shonen Heroes Of All-Time
Fifty years ago, on August 1, 1968, the first issue of Weekly Shonen Jump hit newsstands. As part of the publication's 50th Anniversary, a number of special events and features are being planned all year long. In addition to an international manga contest, Jump polled its readers to discover who they would collectively select as its strongest heroes. Check out the Top 10 below. To see the full (Top 100) results, CLICK HERE.
The preeminent shonen manga magazine is celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2018 and part of the magazine's special plans include a ranking of its most powerful heroes as decided by its readers.
Other notable entries include Fist of the North Star's Kenchiro at #11, Bleach's Ichigo Kuraski who comes in at #20, Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo at #14, Rurouni Kenshin's Himura Kenshin at #16, Yusuke Urameshi of Yu Yu Hakushu at #17 and Black Clover's Asta at #42.
-
Goku - Dragon Ball
-
Giorno Giovanna - JoJo's Bizzarre Adventure
-
Sakata Gintoki - Gintama
-
Monkey D. Luffy - One Piece
-
Korosensei - Assassination Classroom
-
Saiki Kusuo - The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K.
-
Arale - Dr. Slump
-
Kankichi Ryotsu - Kochikame
-
Jotaro Kujo - JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 3 Stardust Crusaders
-
Uzumaki Naruto - Naruto
Based on the results, it appears the readers voted in a mixture of power-levels and popularity as there's no way a character such as Kankichi Ryotsu is more powerful than someone like Ichigo.
What do you think of the results? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]