WORLD BREAK: ARIA OF CURSE FOR A HOLY SWORDSMAN Ends This Summer
The interesting tale of reincarnation, monsters and heroes known as World Break: Aria of Curse of the Holy Swordsman (Seiken Tsukai no World Break) has recently been announced to be ending its light novel series on June 14th from the SB Creative's imprint GA Bunko. Akamitsu Awamura's series has ran for a total of 22 volumes since 2012. The synopsis for the series, according to FUNimation, can be described below.
World Break: Aria of Curse of the Holy Swordsman, a series that ran for almost 8 years and had an animated spinoff series has announced that it will be ending.
Synopsis: "Akane Academy is just like any other school…except the students just happen to be reincarnated legendary heroes from a distant past who battled for the fate of the world. Now, evil monsters are threatening to wreak havoc, and it's up to the students of Akane Academy to stop them! Follow Moroha, Shizuno, and Satsuki as they navigate love, past lives, and kicking butt in this action fantasy with a dash of fanservice."
After the success of the manga, 2015 saw the creation of the anime series of the same name. The series ran for 12 episodes and is currently still being streamed on Crunchyroll and FUNimation. While the series may be ending there is still quite a bit of content to keep Akamitsu Awamura's series alive. Sad to see the series end? Share your opinions in the usual spot!
https://s31.postimg.cc/57gn3sunf/wb_body.jpg />
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]