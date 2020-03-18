WORLD END HEROES: New Manga Based On Smartphone Game Announced

Square Enix's World End Heroes, is a situation style RPG smartphone game that was released in 2018. The series was a major hit among fans and was last heard, accepting applications for artists, for the upcoming manga. Well now, it appears an artist has been found as the manga release is coming!



Kodansha's Shonen Magazine Edge will be publishing the manga series for World End Heroes. It has been confirmed that the series will follow the game's main story, as well. Expect he new series to release this year, as well! While no new updates have been made as of yet, it is only a matter of time before new story details and visuals come to light.







Excited for the new series? Ready to see when the release date will be? We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot! World End Heroes is set to release early summer!