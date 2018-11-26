WORLD HEROES Fighting Game Gets A Manga Adaptation
Video game developer SNK has announced that the old-time fighting game franchise, World Heroes, will be launching its manga adaptation on December 29 in the February issue of the Monthly Heroes magazine from Shogakukan. Kimitoshi Yokoo is providing the illustrations and the writer has not been revealed yet.
The game was released back in July 28, 1992 and hit the Neo Geo. ADK and SNK published it while Alpha Denshi/ADK and SNK developed it. The game was ported over the years to consoles like the Super NES and Sega Satum.
A sequel to the game titled World Heroes Perfect was released in May 25, 1995 for the same console. The basic story in these games revolves around a fighting tournament that involves fighters from every point in history. A time machine is used to gather them and many of the characters involved are actual historical figures. As soon as more information on the manga comes up, we will let you know.
