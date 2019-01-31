YOKKE KAZOKU Manga Series Is Ending Publication With Its 6th Volume

The official Amazon Japan site has the sixth compiled volume of the manga series written as the series' last. The manga written and illustrated by Yumi Unita will be finalizing its run with the launch of this volume. The last volume will be out on March 27.



The manga tells the story of Shuntaro and how he relocates to Mie due to a change in his job. He lives with his family in the same house as his wife's family, making the room feel just a little too crowded. The roof is housing more than 10 people and crossing four generations.



The manga originally hit the Manga Life Original magazine in 2012. Takeshobo's magazine had the fifth volume release on May 2018. Seven Seas Entertainment holds the license to another piece by Unita, the company is the North American licensor of the Sleeping Beauty manga.







