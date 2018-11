YONDEMASU YO, AZAZEL-SAN: Manga Is Set To End In A Couple Chapters

What debuted in 2007, within the pages ofEvening magazine; Yasuhisa Kubo's, has been on of the longer running anime at over 20 chapters. The series follows Detective Akutabe and his assistant Rinko Sakuma (along with the demons that the detective uses, including Azazel). In the series the detective uses these demons to solve the various cases that he faces to highly comedic effect. The series has managed to garner nominations for awards such as the 2nd Manga Taisho Award. Even though the series suffered multiple hisatuses,over the course of its run, it still produced 15 volumes and also spawned an anime series in 2011!With all of this success, most successful stories stay successful if they reach a fitting conclusion. Such is the case for this series. It was announced in the 23rd issue of Evening magazine thatwould be ending in just two more chapters. While this may be sad it is also exciting to see how the entire story is going to wrap up! Sad to see the series end? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!