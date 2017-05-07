It Seems That Big GURREN LAGANN Announcement Was Just For A New Blu-Ray Box Set
First, Studio Trigger teased several new series being unveiled at Anime Expo. None of them were for a new Gurren Lagann series or movie. Then the official Twitter account teased a major announcement being revealed today, which renewed hope for a sequel or remake. Sadly, that won't be the case as a new blu-ray box set was revealed as the "major announcement."
It appears that there's no need to start spinning those drills just yet. The official Twitter account for Gurren Lagann was teasing a new blu-ray set.
Studio Gainax's financial troubles have led them to sell off several IPs to ex-staffers and with the bulk of the Gurrenn Lagann team now at Trigger, anime fans have been hoping the Kill la Kill creators would eventually acquire the rights. That would have certainly made for a major announcement on the show's 10th Anniversary but it seems we'll all just have to keep wishing and hoping.
