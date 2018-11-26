NEON GENESIS EVANGELION Will Be Streaming In Netflix Next Year
The official Netflix YouTube channel has uploaded an announcement trailer for the license acquisition of classic mecha anime Neon Genesis Evangelion. The video is 1.08 minutes long and shows several scenes of the series under the text stating that the series is making its worldwide streaming debut.
Studios Gainax and Tatsunoko Production's classic mecha anime series, Neon Genesis Evangelion, will be streaming in Netflix next year. Here are more details including its release date.
Netflix states that it will stream the 26 episodes from the series as well as two feature films. The End of Evangelion and Evangelion: Death (True)2. Everything has a release date of Spring 2019. No other information like languages were given. However, previous anime series that the company has licensed include an English dub version.
The original anime series aired from October 4, 1995 to March 27, 1996 and has aired in North American television in the following networks: Anime Network, KETH, Cartoon Network (Toonami) and Adult Swim. The series was directed by Hideaki Anno, produced by Noriko Kobayashi and Yutaka Sugiyama while Hideaki Anno wrote the script.
In the year 2015, the world stands on the brink of destruction. Humanity's last hope lies in the hands of Nerv, a special agency under the United Nations, and their Evangelions, giant machines capable of defeating the Angels who herald Earth's ruin. Gendou Ikari, head of the organization, seeks compatible pilots who can synchronize with the Evangelions and realize their true potential. Aiding in this defensive endeavor are talented personnel Misato Katsuragi, Head of Tactical Operations, and Ritsuko Akagi, Chief Scientist.
Face to face with his father for the first time in years, 14-year-old Shinji Ikari's average life is irreversibly changed when he is whisked away into the depths of Nerv, and into a harrowing new destiny—he must become the pilot of Evangelion Unit-01 with the fate of mankind on his shoulders.
Written by Hideaki Anno, Neon Genesis Evangelion is a heroic tale of a young boy who will become a legend. But as this psychological drama unfolds, ancient secrets beneath the big picture begin to bubble to the surface...
Neon Genesis Evangelion will be available in Netflix in spring 2019
