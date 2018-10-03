PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING Shines The Spotlight On The New Generation Of Jaegers
We're only two weeks out from the release of Pacific Rim: Uprising (March 23). The film will be following Ready Player One, which drops on March 16. However, given the virtually non-existant buzz surrounding both films (in the U.S.), Black Panther just might be repeating onc eagain as the #1 film at the domestic box office.
"Rise Up," with 5 new promo banners for John Boyega's next upcoming sci-fi blockbuster, Pacific Rim: Uprising. We're just two weeks out from release.
Will early-reviews turn the tide? Legendary Pictures is pulling out all the stops in its marketing campaign as evidenced by the new promo banners for the film's four key mechs (jaegers).
Star Wars' John Boyega stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous “Kaiju.” Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi)—who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction.
