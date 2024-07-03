Netflix Reveals TERMINATOR ZERO Poster; First Sneak Peek Coming Friday

Netflix shared a new poster for Terminator Zero, a new anime series based on the beloved action franchise.

The poster features two hands — one human and one cyborg. The human hand, which looks be of a young child, is holding onto the fingers of a Terminator. In the background, what looks like a post-apocalyptic Paris is burning, perhaps representing Judgement Day, the day that Skynet became self-aware and unleashed an all-out war against humanity.

Judgement Day comes early—get your sneak peek at the NEW series on 7/5 at Anime Expo & don't miss TERMINATOR ZERO premiering on August 29th, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/uAbogehKCI — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 2, 2024

Alongside the poster, Netflix confirmed that fans will get a sneak peek at the upcoming series on Friday, July 5th. As previously confirmed, the sneak peek will come at Anime Expo during a special Terminator Zero panel.

Calling all Terminator fans! Judgment Day is coming and Netflix is giving you your first look at a new chapter in the Terminator saga. From Skydance, Production I.G. & Mattson Tomlin comes one of the most anticipated anime series of the year, TERMINATOR ZERO. Join us for never before-seen footage, meet the new characters and discuss the action-packed and heart-wrenching future of TERMINATOR ZERO.

Produced for Netflix by animation studio Production I.G. — the creators of the beloved Ghost in the Shell 1995 film — and Skydance Television, Terminator Zero takes us to Tokyo, Japan in 1997, on the cusp of Judgement Day. The series follows a soldier sent back in time to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who is working on another Ai system designed to compete with Skynet.

"Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity," Netflix's description teases. "She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he’s hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future, which forever alters the fate of his three children."

Timothy Olyphant provides the voice of the Terminator. He is joined by Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka) as Kokori, an advanced AI that serves as Japan's own Skynet competition; André Holland (Moonlight) as Malcolm Lee, the computer programmer who developed Kokoro; Sonoyo Mizuno (House of the Dragon)as Eiko, a resistance fighter sent back in time to prevent Malcolm from launching Kokoro; and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale) as Prophet, a philosophical guide for the human resistance.

Terminator Zero is set to premiere on Netflix on August 29, the same date as Judgement date. The series is developed by Mattson Tomlin (Project Power and Little Fish) who also serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. The series is developed by Production I.G. with Masashi Kudo as director.