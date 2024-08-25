Netflix Unleashes Bloody, NSFW Red Band Trailer For TERMINTAOR ZERO Ahead Of Series Debut This Week

With Judgment Day and the premiere of Terminator Zero just days away, Netflix has unleashed a new red band trailer for the highly anticipated anime series. The new "NSFW" gives fans a glimpse into the bloody action that awaits them when the new anime series hits Netflix this week.

Created in collaboration between Skydance Television and Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell, Kaiju No. 8), Terminator Zero is a new story set within the Terminator film universe. Rather than focusing on the Connors, the series will shift the action to Japan where we'll meet a scientist named Malcolm Lee who is working to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity.

Terminator Zero's story will take us between 2022, when the future war between human survivors and the army of machines has raged for decades, and 1997, when Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. The synopsis teases:

Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he’s hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future, which forever alters the fate of his three children.

The trailer features narration Sonoya Mizuno's Eiko, the resistance fighter, sent back to stop Malcolm from launching Kokoro.

"In a sea of uncertainty, only one thing is clear: things will get worse before they get better. I need to stop Judgment Day," Eiko says, her narration overlaid on top of some gruesome, bloody sequences. Check out the trailer below!

The NSFW trailer does a good job of highlighting what looks to be a dark and gritty tone for the series — one that is very reminiscent of the original Terminator film. In another recent behind-the-scenes video for the show's opening sequence, director Masashi Kudo explained: "I wanted to start with a scene that depicts the cruelty of the Terminator. In the beginning, the concept was to make it similar to Terminator 1 and give it a horror flavor."

Although Kudo may have been talking about the opening scene, it's clear that the series in general will have this horror feel to it. We see some pretty brutal and gruesome deaths and and injuries throughout the two minutes.

Meanwhile, over on social media, Netflix shared the same red band trailer but with Japanese dialogue and English subtitles. While the scenes are the same, the dialogue does vary a bit, which is pretty cool to compare.

Feast your eyes on Terminator Zero red band trailer pic.twitter.com/VCs2eU6qMC — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 24, 2024

Terminator Zero is set to premiere on Netflix this week on August 29th. The season will be comprised of 8 episodes.