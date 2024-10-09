Netflix's TERMINATOR ZERO Appears To Have Been Renewed For A Second Season

Netflix has yet to officially announce a second season of Terminator Zero, but one of the streaming platform's many social media accounts may have let the news slip early. The Netflix Latin America account on X posted an image showcasing upcoming anime projects set to arrive on the streaming service.

Among the images was Terminator Zero with the tag "Temporada 2." Translated from Portuguese to English, it means "Season 2."

The post has since been deleted, but not before screenshots of it made the rounds across the internet.

Netflix has yet to reveal the audience streaming numbers for Terminator Zero, which premiered on the platform back in August. The anime series, which was created by Mattson Tomlin and produced by Japan animation studio Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell), received mostly positive reviews from critics and fans.

Season 1 sits at an 86% among critics with the consensus reading, "Shedding the skin of past Terminator incarnations to tell a sophisticated sci-fi saga of its own, this visceral anime proves its mettle."

Prior to Terminator Zero's debut, Tomlin had revealed that he had multiple seasons planned for the show's story, but acknowledged that it would ultimately come down to audience viewership.

"I have a multi-season story that takes us deep into the Future War, but we'll only get it if the audience numbers back it up. Be it 3, 4, 5 seasons, I know what the last episode," Tomlin told a fan on social media when asked if it was a planned limited series or multi-season show.

Netflix's Tudum also addressed the question if there would be a Terminator Zero Season 2, although there wasn't a definitive answer given:

Stay tuned for what’s to come for TERMINATOR ZERO, but Tomlin has a much larger, timeline-jumping story in mind. “If I had my druthers and I could do all six seasons that I’ve got mapped out,” he says, “it would be following these kids as they grow — they survive Judgment Day, and then what? And then they’re in their teens, and then they’re in their twenties, and then they’re in their forties, and then they’re in their sixties, and meanwhile they are jumping all over time trying to fix this mess.”

Future seasons could also delve into the backstories of some other unexplored Season 1 characters, like Prophet (Ann Dowd). The Resistance leader is shown in some of the show's 2022 sequences and explains the metaphysical complexities of time travel to Eiko. But we could learn more about the mysteries surrounding this character.

“We don’t know who she is, we don’t know where she comes from,” Tomlin teased. “It’s going to be doled out at another point in time. But just know it’s a story that’s about time travel, so let’s really play with that … for me, a character like the Prophet, that’s really seeding things for a [potential] Season 2, 3, 4.”

For now, all we can do is wait. With reports of this leak gaining traction, it will hopefully encourage Netflix to make a formal announcement which should give us an answer one way or another.