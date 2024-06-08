TOKYO OVERRIDE, LEVIATHAN, And Other Anime Series And Films Coming To Netflix In 2024 And Beyond

This week, Netflix highlighted its upcoming slate of animated movies and shows coming to the streaming service. Dozens of highly anticipated animated projects are set to arrive, some of which we've known about and some of which are completely new. One of the new series announced is Tokyo Override.

Debuting later this year, Tokyo Override is a new computer-generated anime from industry veterans Yusuke Fukada and Veerapatra Jinaavin, the dynamic duo that originally worked on the recent Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time.

Tokyo Override is a sci-fi anime action series set in AI-optimized Tokyo 100 years in the future. The show follows an orphan teenage hacker who after performing a favor for her only friend inadvertently draws her into a benevolent gang of outcast motorcyclists, "uncovering the seemingly utopian city's sinister underbelly through a murder investigation linked to a drug syndicate."

Unfortunately, Tokyo Override wasn't included in Netflix's sizzle reel, but the streamer did release two piece of key art on social media, highlighting the gorgeous computer-generated visuals.

#TokyoOverride is directed by Yusuke Fukada and Veerapatra Jinanavin in collaboration with Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. 🏍💨



In this fast-paced motorcycle film, a hacker joins outcast bikers to unveil the city's dark secrets.



Coming in 2024! #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/1DqoZUkwrA — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 6, 2024

While there continues to be debate surrounding computer-generated animation versus traditional 2D animation in the anime landscape, there's no denying that Tokyo Override's visuals are impressive in their own right. Given its heavy reliance on motorcycles, the series is sure to draw comparisons to the Akira anime.

Unfortunately, Netflix didn't announce a release date for Tokyo Override, but did confirm that the series will premiere in 2024.

Tokyo Override is one of numerous anime series and movies coming to Netflix over the course of the next year. Netflix also shared a first look at Leviathan, a new series based on the 2009 novel written by Scott Westerfield and illustrated by Keith Thompson, coming in 2025.

"In 1914, on the eve of war, a fugitive prince and a girl in disguise meet aboard a bioengineered airship, the HMS Leviathan, and change the course of history," Netflix's description teases.

A first look at Leviathan, coming in 2025! Stay tuned for more updates 👀 #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/dHIWnCAyUo — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 6, 2024

Other announced anime projects coming to Netflix in the coming weeks include Ultraman: Rising on June 14, The Imaginary on July 5, and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie on August 22.

Ultraman: Rising is, of course, one of the more well-known projects debuting this month. Inspired by the original 1966 television series created by Eiji Tsuburaya and Tetsuo Kinjo, the film introduces an all-new Ultraman: baseball star Ken Sato. Like the previous entries in the Ultraman franchise, Ultraman: Rising follows a seemingly average young man who has the ability to transform into a gigantic superhero.

With Tokyo under siege from rising monster attacks, baseball star Ken Sato reluctantly returns home to take on the mantle of Ultraman. But the titanic superhero meets his match when he reluctantly adopts a 35-foot-tall, fire-breathing baby kaiju. Sato must rise above his ego to balance work and parenthood while protecting the baby from forces bent on exploiting her for their own dark plans

Which upcoming anime project are you most excited to watch? Let us know in the comments!