ALTERED CARBON: RESLEEVED Anime Film Reveals Key Creative Team And Release Window
Altered Carbon: Resleeved is an upcoming anime film set in the same universe as Netlix's live action Altered Carbon series. It will explore new elements of the show's mythology.
Netlix's adaptation of Richard K. Morgan's cyberpunk series, Altered Carbon is getting an anime spinoff film. Hit the jump for details on the filmmakers involved...
Anima Inc. will handle the animation. Fan favorite screenwriters Dai Saito (Cowboy Beebop, Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex) and Tsukasa Kondo wrote the screeplay for the project. The film will be directed by Jo Nakima.
Netlix unveiled 2 production stills from the upcoming project:
Altered Carbon: Resleeved will be released worldwide on Netflix in the Spring of 2020.
