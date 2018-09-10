ANEMONE/KOUKYOUSHIHEN EUREKA SEVEN: HI-EVOLUTION Shares New TV Commercial

Studio Bones' upcoming adventure drama mecha sci-fi anime movie, Anemone: Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution, has shared a new Television commercial. Check out the video and more information on the franchise.

The official Bandai Namco Arts YouTube channel has uploaded a short 30 second video promoting the upcoming anime movie, Anemone: Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution. The commercial shows a sneak peek at the action that will unfold in the film and presents various dramatci shots of the main characters. There are also some quick scenes with the mecha that give fans a good look at its abilities.



Tomoki Kyoda is the director, Dai Sato writes the screenplay, Kenichi Yoshida is under character design, Kawamori Shoji performs the mechanical designs and TakeNaka does some extra design work. Studio Bones is animating the project, Bandai Namco Arts, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures, Bonds and MBS are producing.



The voice cast is the following: Kousei Amano as Ishii/Flower/Anemone, Kaori Sanba as Tamano Rana/Eureka, Yamazaki Kyono as Dominic, Yukiko Yamaguchi as Sonya, Masako Masaru as Greg Bear Egan, Shinichiro Miki as Banks, Uchida Yuya as Ken Ishii and Koji Tsujitani as Dewey Novak.



The movie has a November 10, 2018 release date and Funimation has the North American license. The prequel with the same name came out on September 16, 2017 and the sequel with also the same name does not have a release date yet. All these movies are animated by Bones studio.





