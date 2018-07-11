ANGEL LINKS Anime Series Gets An Official Trailer From Funimation

Studio Sunrise's spin-off anime series, Angel Links, got an official trailer from licensor Funimation. Here is more information on the series and how you can purchase it.

The official Funimation YouTube channel uploaded a new 1.54 minute trailer for the Outlaw Star spin-off series Angel Links. The video shows many action scenes, introduces the protagonists and fills fans with nostalgia.



Funimation has the complete series in DVD format for $33.74 right now, the retail price is $44.98. The DVD has both English and Japanese languages, it includes the 13 episodes of the series and has a special feature that runs for 14 minutes. The special features include: commercial collection, launch clips, Secrets of the Angel Links, textless opening and closing songs and trailers.



Angel Links aired from April 7, 1999 to June 30, 1999 with a total of 13 episodes. Sunrise animated it and Bandai Entertainment as well as Funimation hold the license. It was created as a spin-off of Outlaw Star which ran from January 9, 1998 to June 26, 1998 and has 24 episodes.





