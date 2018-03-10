ANIMA YELL! Anime Releases A New Promotional Video

Studio Doga Kobo's upcoming comedy school sports anime series, Anima Yell!, has released a new promotional video for the first season. Here is more information on the staff, cast and series.

The official TOHO animation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.20 minute promotional video for the upcoming school anime, Anima Yell!.



The video shows off many interactions between the main characters of the show and it gives us a general idea of the series' tone and vibe.



The anime will revolve around school and sports, focusing on the main characters' dreams and ambitions, as well as relationships.



The networks transmitting the series are: TOKYO MX, BS11 and AT-X. The release date is October 7 and airs every Sunday.



Masako Satou is directing the series, Takuya Hiramitsu is the sound director and Fumihiko Shimo is writing the script and series composition.



The opening theme is Jump Up↑ Yell!! and the ending theme is One for All, both songs are performed by Kaminoki Koukou Cheering-bu.





