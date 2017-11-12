AnimeMojo's 12 Day's Of Christmas Giveaway's Day 1!
Lets start the holidays of with a big bang! Day 1 of our 12 days of Christmas giveaways consists of High School DxD, Sailor Moon Crystal 2, Heavy Object Pt 1 & Pt 2, and Valkyrie Drive! See everything that you need to know below including how to win and what each series is about! We had an amazing year on facebook (don't forget about us on Twitter) and want to continue to grow our amazing community!
AnimeMojo is getting into the festive spirit with 12 days of giveaways! We'll randomize our anime list and give away anime EVERY DAY for 12 Days! Check out how you can win!
About High School DxD
After being killed by a fallen angel, Issei Hyodo is brought back to life by the gorgeous president of his high school's Occult Research Club, Rias Gremory, who turns out to be a high-ranking demon. With devilish new powers, Issei is bound to serve Rias.
AboutHeavy Object
In the future, warfare has been revolutionized by the invention of mechanical weapons called “Objects.” These Objects are overwhelmingly powerful, rendering traditional weapons like guns, tanks and fighter jets completely useless. Qwenthur is an un-athletic, but smart soldier who aims to work as an Object mechanic. Stationed at an Alaskan Object base, he meets Milinda, a stoic but beautiful Elite Soldier who pilots her own Object. As they learn to support each other in battle, Qwenthur begins to uncover the grim secret behind the Heavy Objects.
AboutSailor Moon Crystal 2
Usagi Tsukino is a little clumsy and a crybaby, but she's also one spirited eighth grader. One day she meets Luna, a black cat with a crescent moon mark on her forehead, and transforms into the pretty guardian of love and justice in a sailor suit, Sailor Moon!
About Valkyrie Drive
When Mamori Tokonome is sent to Mermaid Island, she’s thrust into a world where girls are living weapons! Paired with Mirei Shikishima, these two embark on a battle against a fearsome organization and a new world of feelings, relationships, and pleasure.
Prize: High School DxD, Sailor Moon Crystal 2, Heavy Object Pt 1 & Pt 2, and Valkyrie Drive
How Do I WIN?
*If you have already liked us on Facebook that is awesome! Enter by following the instructions below!









If you are under the age of 18, you must have your parents permission to enter. Giveaway will run from 12/11 to 12/17/2017. Winner will be selected and contacted on 12/18/2017. Open to US residents only.
