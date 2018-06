ASOBI ASOBASE'S First Promo Video Reveals Main Characters

A new anime series is coming to the airwaves! Rin Suzukawa's) will be getting its own series this year! The series itself follows three schoolgirls that are very good friends and enjoy the simple past time of playing games together. Games that include board games, traditional hand games and card games. Each girl brings a unique personality trait to the table that proves to be very fun an exciting once they start to interact! The creators of the series even include past credentials with! The main title and end songs will also be performed by the main characters! Check out the new promo video below!Interested in the comedy antics of? The series premiers in Japan on July 8th (and) and July 10th (). Until then there is also a new key visual with the main characters that can be seen below!