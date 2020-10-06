ASSAULT LILY BOUQUET: New Manga Series Has Been Announced For The Franchise

The Assault Lily Bouquet franchise is bringing a brand new manga into the fray. The new series is set to release this summer. Hit the jump for more information on the new series!

The multimedia franchise, Assault Lily Bouquet, began in 2013 as an action figure line that featured high school girls with intense sci-fi Esque weapons. The concept later spawned a light novel series, titled Assault Lily ~Ichiryutai Shutsugeki Shimasu!~, in 2015. Kasama Hiroyuki wrote the series.

Assault Lily Bouquet tells the story of a world that has come under attack by giant creatures called "Huge." By manipulating magic and science, scientists created weapons that connect with young high school girls. As lilies, these girls fight off the creatures with a warrior-like intensity and ballerina-like grace.

The franchise is planning to release a new anime titled Assault Lily Bouquet, this fall, after being delayed from its original summer release due to COVID-19. Along with the new show release, the franchise is also planning on bringing g a brand new manga to the spotlight!

The unnamed manga series is set to release this summer in the pages of Bushiroad's Monthly Bushiroad magazine. With no story revealed as of yet, there could either be a brand new narrative created or an adaption of the original anime.

No matter what, there can never be enough of the lilies taking no bad guys in any medium. Make sure to share your thoughts on the new franchise in the comments!