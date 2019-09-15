AZUR LANE: New Trailer Revealed For Upcoming Anime

Azur Lane, an upcoming anime based on the mobile game, has released a trailer to the upcoming series. Hit the jump to check it out!

Azur Lane is a military organization that is designed to not only have humans reclaim the sea but to defeat the enemy known as the sirens. Azur Lane is also the name of a mobile game that the upcoming anime series will be based off of. The premise of the series takes places after the game and follows the girls of Azur Lane, after defeating the sirens, as they take on the Red Axis over control of the seas. A brand new trailer for the anime has been released that can be seen below. Check it out!







Excited for the new series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Azur Lane premiers, in Japan, on October 3rd and 4th on select channels.

