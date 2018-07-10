BOOGIEPOP WA WARAWANAI Anime Reveals New Key And Character Visuals

The official boogiepop anime website has shared new promotional images for the upcoming mystery series, Boogiepop wa Warawanai. These pictures tease what is to come for the first season and present the character designs as well as list their voice actors.



The original creator is Kouhei Kadono, Koji Ogata did the original character design, Shingo Natsume is directing, Tomohiro Suzuki is under series composition and script, Hidehiko Sawada is in charge of overall character design, kensuke ushio produces the music, Boogiepop and Others PARTNERS produces the series and MADHOUSE animates the project.



The voice cast is the following: Aoi Yuuki as Boogiepop, Saori Oonishi as Nagi Kirima, Aoi Yuuki as Touka Miyashita and Kazuko Suema as Reina Kondou. There is no information regarding opening or ending themes. The series has a release date of January 2019.









