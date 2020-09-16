BOTTOM-TIER CHARACTER TOMOKAZI: New Romantic Comedy Anime Announced With 2021 Release Date

A new romantic comedy series titled Bottom-Tier Character Tomokazi has announced its release date while also revealing a new visual. Hit the jump for more information!

Romantic comedies are one of the most beloved genres around the world; however, Japan has a knack for making these stories not just relatable to everyone but also a younger audience. Yuki Yaku's Bottom-Tier Character Tomokazi is an excellent example of a relatable romantic comedy.

The series follows a gamer who finds that life is the worst game of all; however, after meeting a young girl, she forces him to see that the game of life is what he makes of it. From there, love blossoms, and things change drastically for the main character. Released in 2016, the series has enjoyed ten volumes, with more chapters being published in Shogakukan's GaGaGa Bunko imprint.

A recent reveal confirmed that the series would have an anime adaption that will be directed by Shinsuke Yanagi. A new key visual for the anime was also released with a confirmed premiere date in 2021.

Not much is yet known about the show, let alone any footage, but stay tuned for more news in the future!





Fumiya Tomozaki is a high school student who is one of Japan's best gamers, but in reality, he is alone. He has always insisted, "Life is a horrible game." One day, he meets Aoi Hinami, a perfect heroine of the school. She says to him, "Take this game called 'life' seriously!" Is life a horrible game or a great game? Under Ninami's guidance, a life strategy by a high school student who is a bottom-tier character is about to begin!



Bottom-Tier Character Tomokazi will release in Japan in January 2021!