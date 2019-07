BREAKING: Fire At Kyoto Animation Building Results In Multiple Deaths And Injury

A recent update fromhas revealed that's 1st studio building has recently been rocked by an explosion. Initially, this explosion ignited a fire that left at least, 38 injured and 10 unconscious. The explosion and resulting fire was said to have come around 10:30 am JST being heard in the first floor and the flames coming to the 2nd and 3rd floor, according to multiple sources. The building's second floor was where the head office was located, and the building as a whole was where you could find a lot of the main line work.As of recent updates, it has been a revealed that a man in his 40's was apprehended and admitted to starting the fire. He will have to face charges, not just for the arson, but for the multiple deaths confirmed therein. Thankfully, the director of the studio, Naoko Yamada was confirmed as one of the safe employees of the building.is best known for their seriesand