BREAKING: Fire At Kyoto Animation Building Results In Multiple Deaths And Injury
A recent update from NHK has revealed that Kyoto Animation's 1st studio building has recently been rocked by an explosion. Initially, this explosion ignited a fire that left at least, 38 injured and 10 unconscious. The explosion and resulting fire was said to have come around 10:30 am JST being heard in the first floor and the flames coming to the 2nd and 3rd floor, according to multiple sources. The building's second floor was where the head office was located, and the building as a whole was where you could find a lot of the main line work.
Kyoto Animation has recently experienced an explosion and resulting fire that, as of now has resulted in multiple deaths. Hit the jump for the latest details on this tragic situation.
As of recent updates, it has been a revealed that a man in his 40's was apprehended and admitted to starting the fire. He will have to face charges, not just for the arson, but for the multiple deaths confirmed therein. Thankfully, the director of the studio, Naoko Yamada was confirmed as one of the safe employees of the building.
Kyoto Animation is best known for their series Free!, K-ON!, Violet Evergarden and Sound! Euphonium.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]