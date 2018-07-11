CAROL & TUESDAY Anime Series Reveals Key Visual And Commercial

The official Carol & Tuesday YouTube channel has uploaded a new 15 second commercial of the upcoming anime series. The video does not reveal much in terms of the story or plot but serves more as a teaser and reminder for fans that the series is premiering on April 2019. It also lists some members of the staff, shares a key visual with some headshots attached and gives fans an interview to read.



Motonobu Hori is directing, Shinichiro Wtanabe is the supervising director, Eisaku Kubonouchi is the original character designer, Tsunenori Saito is the character designer, Flyin Dog produces the music, Aya Watanabe is writing the script, Mocky performs the music and Bones is animating. The series has an April 2019 release date on Fuji TV's +Ultra timeslot. Netflix will be launching it worldwide.


















