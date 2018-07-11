CAROL & TUESDAY Anime Series Reveals Key Visual And Commercial
The official Carol & Tuesday YouTube channel has uploaded a new 15 second commercial of the upcoming anime series. The video does not reveal much in terms of the story or plot but serves more as a teaser and reminder for fans that the series is premiering on April 2019. It also lists some members of the staff, shares a key visual with some headshots attached and gives fans an interview to read.
Studio Bones' upcoming anime series, Carol & Tuesday, has revealed various things: a key visual, commercial, staff listing and an interview. Here is more on the series.
Motonobu Hori is directing, Shinichiro Wtanabe is the supervising director, Eisaku Kubonouchi is the original character designer, Tsunenori Saito is the character designer, Flyin Dog produces the music, Aya Watanabe is writing the script, Mocky performs the music and Bones is animating. The series has an April 2019 release date on Fuji TV's +Ultra timeslot. Netflix will be launching it worldwide.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]