CASTLEVANIA Season 1 Blu-ray And DVD Are Out This December

VIZ Media has announced the release of Castlevania's season 1 in both Blu-ray and DVD format. The company states pre-orders are now available. The season will debut on December 4 and is produced by Frederator Studios.



The Blu-ray has a MSRP of $24.98 and the DVD has a MSRP of $19.98. The Castlevania season 1 will count with several bonus features. The home media release will include on-disc storyboards and art galleries. The Blu-ray will have exclusive extras like sketch art-to-animation sequences from the show.



Brian Ige, VIZ Media's Vice President of Animation says, "With its dark, multi-layered storyline filled with demons, magic, and action, CASTLEVANIA has established itself as a series that adeptly expands the original premise of the classic video game. We look forward to the series being a highlight on many fans’ holiday wish lists this season.”



Castlevania's season 2 is expected to have eight episodes and premiere on October 26, 2018. The first season is available on Netflix right now and has four episodes. Sam Deats directed it, Warren Ellis wrote the script and Trevor Morris composed the soundtrack.





Inspired by the classic video game series, CASTLEVANIA is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself. In Season 1, Trevor Belmont, embittered and excommunicated, finds himself drawn into a battle for the survival of Europe – a region that has brought doom upon itself by taking away the one thing its greatest monster loved.