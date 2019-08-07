Check Out The Promotional Video For GIBIATE; An Upcoming Survival Action Anime Series
The upcoming anime will feature character designs by Yoshitaka Amano while Naoki Serizawa (Resident Evil manga) will design the monsters. In addition, Yuzo Koshiro (Act Raisor) is the “Sound Creator,” and the Yoshida Brothers are the musical artists.
Gibiate Project, an IP development group that includes artist Yoshitaka Amano (Final Fantasy games), unveiled the new anime series Gibiate at Anime Expo 2019. Hit the jump for more...
Gibiate Project describes the anime as the "ultimate survival action" story:
The Year is 2030 Japan. A Virus outbreak has covered the earth. Once infected, patients become monsters and changes the form depending on age, sex and nationality. The virus is called “Gibier”(wild game for many varieties). A Edo era time traveling Samurai and Shinobi appear in the post apocalyptic ruins. Helping a doctor who has dedicated his career for researching the cure for “Gibier”, hordes of Gibier after them, outlaws who attack the travelers for food - everywhere you turn, danger is upon them!
Check out the promotional videos below:
The show will feature the following main characters:
Sensui Kanzaki
A wandering samurai from the early Edo period. Also known as 'Senningiri' (thousand men slasher), he has cut down numerous foes with his twin blades. He makes a vow to stop killing.
Kathleen
An optimistic half-blood not good at fighting. She saves sensui and Kenruko when they arrive in the modern world.
Kenroku Sanada
A ninja who travelled form the Edo period with Sensui. He is cheerful and energetic, fighting against Gibias with his bombs.
We'll provide further details on this intriguing new anime in the days to come. What do you think of Gibiate? Let us know in the comments section.
