Check Out The Promotional Video For GIBIATE; An Upcoming Survival Action Anime Series

The Year is 2030 Japan. A Virus outbreak has covered the earth. Once infected, patients become monsters and changes the form depending on age, sex and nationality. The virus is called “Gibier”(wild game for many varieties). A Edo era time traveling Samurai and Shinobi appear in the post apocalyptic ruins. Helping a doctor who has dedicated his career for researching the cure for “Gibier”, hordes of Gibier after them, outlaws who attack the travelers for food - everywhere you turn, danger is upon them!