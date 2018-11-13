Crunchyroll Has Launched Its Super Fan Pack Membership, Here Are The Details
Crunchyroll has been planning the launch of the Super Fan Pack for months now. The company partnered up with other businesses that have a passion for serving fans just like them and have made the Super Fan Pack available. This pack is now available with ANiUTa, Utomik, MunchPak, Right Stuf Anime and other exclusives from Crunchyroll like special discounts. The Super Fan Pack has this link for fans that want to sign up and/or learn more about this special pack.
Anime distributing company Crunchyroll has launched a new offer for fans, The Super Fan Pack Membership. The pack includes ANiUTa, Utomik, VRV and other things. Here are more details.
The Super Fan Pack is a montly subscription that features the following: ANiUTa, an anime song streaming service with more than 15,000 songs for fans to listen to. You can have 1,000 songs in a library. Some of the songs included are from Attack on Titan Season 3, Steins;Gate 0, Fairy Tail and One Punch Man. There are a lot of songs here. ANiUTa is available for both iOS and Android, once you download it, log in with your Super Fan Pack username and done, anime songs for hours.
Utomik has more than 800 anime games with more coming every week. With the SFP, you get instant access to these games that need no installation. Download a bit of the file and start playing, the rest of the game gets downloaded after you start playing.
MunchPak will give SFP members a free snack box with the specifics coming soon. This company delivers snacks from different parts of the globe, over 60 countries and it has 15 ways to customize your box.
Right Stuf Anime has a huge storefront with more than 25,000 products and it's one of the most famous retailers for anime and manga. SFP members can get up to a 10% discount on Home Video and manga products in their site. The company states it will give more details soon.
Crunchyroll will give SFP members free domestic shipping and discounts in its store and a swag bag with unspecified contents. Members will also get access to exclusive events whenever available and complete access to VRV. All of this will be available for $14.99 a month.
The Super Fan Pack is available for free or new users of Crunchyroll. Subscribers do not have access to this pack right now and is obtainable only on web and Android devices. The company states it is working to expand availability and will give more information later.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]